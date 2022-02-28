LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The WWE announced Monday that tickets will soon go on sale for its upcoming event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
According to a news release, WWE "Money in the Bank" will be held at Allegiant Stadium on July 2.
Tickets for the upcoming event will go on sale Thursday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com.
The event will mark the first time in history that "Money in the Bank" is held at an NFL stadium, the release states.
