LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AREA15 announced that pre-sale tickets are now on sale for its elevated bar experience that's set to open in February.
The experience is dubbed “LIFTOFF” – a panoramic skyline experience, AREA15 announced Tuesday.
According to AREA15, guests will begin the "LIFTOFF" experience by visiting the "LIFTOFF Lounge" located at the base of the attraction. Attendees will choose from a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy aboard the ride.
The attraction says guests "will then be strapped into their seat with their feet dangling in the air before ascending to the 130-foot summit with the Las Vegas skyline as their background."
According to AREA15, the ride lasts seven minutes and features a 16-seat gondola that rotates 360 degrees.
Manufactured by Aerophile, LIFTOFF will be the first of its kind built in the United States when it launches Feb. 2, according to the release.
The release states that tickets for the attraction start at $12 for children at least 42-inches tall and $18 for adults. Packages that include beverages begin at $26.
For more information, visit: area15.com/experiences/liftoff
