LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Broadway Las Vegas returns to The Smith Center for the 2021-2022 season.
Reynolds Hall will once again raise the curtin for award-winning productions from Broadway.
The season begins with 'Cats' followed by 'An Officer and A Gentleman.' In November, 'A Christmas Carol' will usher in the holiday season. 'My Fair Lady' will kick of the new year followed by 'The Band's Visit.' And the season will end with Tony-winning musical 'Tootsie.'
Here is a schedule of performances:
- CATS - Oct. 12 – Oct. 17
- AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN - Oct. 26 – Oct. 31
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Nov. 23 – Nov. 28
- MY FAIR LADY - Jan. 25 – Jan. 30, 2022
- THE BAND’S VISIT - Feb. 15 – Feb. 20, 2022
- TOOTSIE - May 24 – May 29, 2022
Subscriptions are available starting at $180 for the entire six-show season. To purchase, visit TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.