LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers of the RiSE Festival announced the event will return Oct. 1 and 2 at the Jean Dry Lake Bed.
According to a news release, pre-sale tickets for RiSE 2021 will go on sale Thursday, April 1. Pre-sale tickets on April 1 will be sold at a discounted price of $84 (regularly $129).
The event will be held from 3 to 10 p.m.
Those interested in purchasing tickets should visit the event's website for more information: https://risefestival.com/event-details/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.