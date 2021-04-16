FILE - In this June 27, 2014 file photo, Tiesto performs at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party at Fontainebleau's BleauLive at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Fla. DJs Tiesto and Steve Angello have been added to the TomorrowWorld festival lineup in fall 2015. The festival announced Thursday, May 28, 2015, that the EDM acts will join previously announced performers David Guetta, Afrojack and Martin Garrix, among others. (Photo Jeff Daly/Invision/AP, File)