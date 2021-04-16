LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World Las Vegas announced that Grammy Award-winning artist Tiësto will join headline at the property's Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub.
"Las Vegas is like home to me," Tiësto said, "and I can't wait to feel the energy as we all make our triumphant return to this electric city!"
Resorts World is set to open in summer 2021. Performance dates and ticket information will be made available on Zouk Group's website on Monday, April 19, at 9 a.m. PST.
Earlier this month, Resorts World announced Zedd will also have a DJ residency at the property's Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub.
