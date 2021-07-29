LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Lovers & Friends Festival is coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in May of 2022.
The event is bringing out early 2000s hip-hop legends including Snoop Dog, Usher and Ludacris.
General admission tickets start at $175, with VIP tickets at $300. Eight-person cabanas are also available for $10,000. A ticket presale will begin at 10 a.m. on August 2. The remaining tickets will go on sale the same day at 2 p.m.
The Lovers and Friends Festival kicks of May 14, 2022. Other notable performers that will be in attendance include Nelly, Ciara, Akon and T-Pain.
For tickets and the full festival lineup, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.