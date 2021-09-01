LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock bands Three Doors Down and Seether will be headlining Fremont Street Experience's Downtown Rocks Concert Series Sept. 5.
Three Doors Down will play the 3rd Street Stage at 9 p.m. for a special performance of their debut album "The Better Life."
Seether will perform on the 1st Street Stage at 7 p.m.
The concerts are free to attend.
It's all part of Fremont's Labor Day celebrations. Fans can take in Fremont Street Experience’s Viva Vision Light Shows all weekend long.
For more information visit: https://vegasexperience.com/calendar/event/free-concert-3-doors-down/
