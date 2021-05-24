LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thistle, the meal delivery service, is paying Las Vegas foodies to eat out this June.
According to Google Adwords data, many large west coast cities ranked in the top 10 slowest cities for post-pandemic restaurant recovery. And after a year with little to no government assistance, restaurants are starving for immediate relief. Starting June 1, Thistle Dines Out will encourage vaccinated diners to eat out and get something in return.
Here’s how it works: dine out at your favorite local restaurant, upload your receipt, and within a week you’ll have up to $25 to spend on Thistle meals. The company is offering up to $250,000 in credits to get 10,000 people back in restaurants. The catch - no chains and no delivery apps accepted.
To get started, create an account on the Thistle web site by clicking here.
