LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Weeknd will be bringing blinding lights to Las Vegas.
The performer and T-Mobile arena announced The Weeknd will be stopping in Las Vegas on his After Hours Tour in 2022. The Weeknd is set to perform at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online.
The Weeknd will perform at the halftime show of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.
After Hours Tour 2022 pic.twitter.com/zDEuNfkmPC— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 3, 2021
JUST ANNOUNCED: @theweeknd is coming to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 23, 2022! 🖤— T-Mobile Arena (@TMobileArena) February 3, 2021
Tune in for his historic #SBLV performance this Sunday and then get your tickets for the #AFTERHOURS tour on Monday, February 8 at 10 a.m. PT.
🎟️ https://t.co/rPjwUG7Lv6 pic.twitter.com/lLrYglTrwm
