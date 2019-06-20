LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Shade Tree will honor its 30th anniversary with its Mask Off Gala that will also honor Las Vegas headliner Christina Aguilera.
Proceed from the gala will go to the 24-hour shelter that helps meet the needs of local women and children in crisis.
Earlier this year, Aguilera announced $1 from every ticket to her residency, The Xperience at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will be donated back to The Shade Tree.
The Mask Off Gala will be held at Mansion 54 located at 1044 S 6th St. from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Tickets for the gala are $200 and include open bar, entertainment, silent auction and “A Taste of DTLV," featuring a variety of signature bites from downtown Las Vegas' most popular eateries. They can be purchased here.
