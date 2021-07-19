LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Iconic Las Vegas bar The Sand Dollar Lounge is set to open a new location in downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release, The Sand Dollar Lounge will open a location inside the Plaza Hotel & Casino this fall. The new location will mark the bar's second location in the valley.
Dubbed The Sand Dollar Downtown, the bar will be located in a nearly 5,000 sq. ft. space adjacent to the Plaza’s casino floor. The release states that it plans to offer its full menu of craft cocktails with pizzas made by Pop Up Pizza at the Plaza.
Live music, both local acts and other headliners, will take the stage in the evenings on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, the release said.
“The Plaza is known for its vintage Vegas character and is proud to partner with a legendary Vegas venue like the Sand Dollar,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “The opening of the Sand Dollar at the Plaza will create a late-night destination for live music unlike any other in downtown Las Vegas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.