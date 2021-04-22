LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The high school graduating Class of 2022 is invited to celebrate getting their diploma with a first of its kind event in Las Vegas.
The Official Grad Trip is a 4-night experience where graduating seniors will get to attend six private events from June 20-24, 2022.
Some of those will be concerts, and performers already announced include DJ and producer Diplo, singer Loren Gray and TikTok star Madi Monroe.
Parents can join them too as they will also have their own itinerary of private happenings.
"With The Official Grad Trip, graduates can experience world-class entertainment, hospitality and live event venues, all within a setting of their peers," said Andrew Citores, co-founder The Official Grad Trip. "The bonus for parents is that this is a trip they actually want to go on, too. Plus, we’re helping create fond memories of Las Vegas for a new generation of consumer who will look forward to returning to the destination when they come of age and can then enjoy everything the city has to offer.”
Other events include a pool party at Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas Waterpark, a party at Area15, a tailgate at Brooklyn Bowl and a Black Tie event at a location to be announced soon.
Graduates must at least be 18 if they want to attend.
Travel packages are $499 for parents and $899 for graduates and also include hotel accommodations, along with entry to private events and entertainment.
Once 50 classmates from the same school join the waitlist, all grads from that school are guaranteed a spot in the experience and can reserve their space by booking their travel package.
Grads can join the waitlist online now at www.officialgradtrip.com
