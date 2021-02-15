LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Museum of Gaming History has installed a new exhibit of artifacts from the Moulin Rouge Casino and Hotel at The Neon Museum.
Located in the museum’s La Concha visitor center, the exhibit includes artifacts such as promotional materials, gaming chips, souvenirs, dinnerware, and postcards, all providing a glimpse into the groundbreaking property that made history when it opened and as the location of a pivotal civil rights meeting in March 1960 that led to the beginning of the end of segregation in hotels and casinos.
Among the many artifacts in the exhibit, guests will see a Moulin Rouge promotional flyer that epitomizes the property’s historical significance: “For years men have dreamed of a resort where everyone would be welcomed regardless of color, race or creed. Today that bold dream has come true in Las Vegas, and it has come true in breath-taking fashion.”
Early on, boxer Joe Louis and the iconic Rat Pack frequented and endorsed the property. Though the original run of the casino was brief, its impact on the Las Vegas community and history is long lasting. The property was revived multiple times throughout its history, including in the 1980s and 1990s when community members and preservationists worked together to get the property listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Last year, The Neon Museum reassembled and re-illuminated the monumental Moulin Rouge sign to accurately portray how it was originally displayed.
For tickets to visit The Neon Museum, visit its web site neonmuseum.org.
