LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mob Museum and the El Cortez Hotel & Casino have partnered up to offer visitors the "Vintage Vegas Experience," an upscale two-night package valued at $2,550.
Along with exclusive tastings and experiences at The Mob Museum, guests will enjoy two nights’ accommodation in the immaculately preserved suite, which was the home of the late casino magnate Jackie Gaughan beginning in 1980.
Original décor includes pink upholstered walls and floors, brass built-ins, hand-carved wooden double doors with brass door pulls in the shape of “J” and “G” and a pink marbled tub with gold swan features. Situated on the 15th floor, the suite encompasses 2,700 square feet, two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, one romper room, a full kitchen and a spacious living and dining area.
The full package is designed for two guests with a maximum of up to four guests and includes the following:
- Two nights in El Cortez Hotel & Casino’s Jackie Gaughan Suite
- $150 food and beverage credit at Siegel’s 1941 restaurant
- Two Premier Passes at The Mob Museum, including access into the Firearm Training Simulator and the Crime Lab
- Private, guided tour with Museum’s resident historian
- Two hours in The Underground’s VIP room
- $100 food and beverage credit in The Underground
- Private, guided distillery tour and moonshine tasting with a Museum distillery staff
The package starts at $2,550 and will be available through Dec. 31, 2019.
For more information, go to https://themobmuseum.org/vintage-vegas-experience/ or call (702) 724-8631.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.