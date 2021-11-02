LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX’s hit show The Masked Singer is hitting the road this summer.
The family favorite guessing game is coming to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on July 30, 2022. Audience members can expect to see their favorite characters brought to live, plus a surprise celebrity guest.
The audience will decipher the clues to guess the identity until the celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night.
The show is welcomed to all ages.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 3, at thesmithcenter.com.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public now until Wednesday, November 3 at 3:00 PM. VIP packages including meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast are also available through VIPNation.com.
