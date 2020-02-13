LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans of the hit FOX show, "The Masked Singer," can now experience it LIVE when the tour stops at The Smith Center on July 24, 2020.
The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night.
We can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. 'The Masked Singer' national tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring 'The Masked Singer' and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person.”
Ticket prices start at $45 and can now be purchased by clicking here.
