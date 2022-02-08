LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hometown rockers The Killers will play on the Las Vegas Strip in April.
The Killers will perform at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on April 15.
According to the Cosmopolitan, tickets for the show start at $64 +taxes/fees.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.
Ticketmaster notes that tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.
An artist presale will run from Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.
A notice on the Ticketmaster site indicates that guests are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before the event to enter the venue or be fully vaccinated (at least two weeks after final dose).
