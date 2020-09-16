LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas rockers The Killers on Monday will help celebrate the Raiders' first home opener with a performance from the rooftop of a Strip casino.
According to a news release, The Killers will perform an "over-the-top halftime performance" from the Caesars Palace rooftop, which will air on ESPN and ABC during the Las Vegas Raiders’ “Monday Night Football” game against the New Orleans Saints.
"The Raiders really wanted to pay homage to our new hometown so naturally we were ecstatic to partner with an iconic Las Vegas band like The Killers on this once-in-a-lifetime performance,” said Las Vegas Raiders’ President Marc Badain. “While fans can’t be with us in person, we hope this exciting halftime show gives those at home a taste of the exceptional entertainment experience awaiting them at future games and events at Allegiant Stadium.”
The Raiders game Monday against the Saints will mark the team's first game played at the recently completed Allegiant Stadium.
