LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Killers return to Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2022.
The Imploding the Mirage tour heads to T-Mobile Arena next summer. The hometown heroes also opened T-Mobile in 2016.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Additional details were unavailable Monday morning.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @thekillers bring the Imploding the Mirage Tour to T-Mobile Arena on Friday, August 26, 2022! 🎫 For presale access and more information: https://t.co/VeBbs7UhR7. Tickets on sale to the general public Friday, July 23 at 10AM. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BieEihsADW— Live Nation Las Vegas (@LiveNationVegas) July 19, 2021
