Las Vegas Concert

In this April 18, 2009 file photo, Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the band's headlining set on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. 

 (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Killers return to Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2022.

The Imploding the Mirage tour heads to T-Mobile Arena next summer. The hometown heroes also opened T-Mobile in 2016.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Additional details were unavailable Monday morning.

