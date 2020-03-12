LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Killers are heading back to their hometown for a show this summer.
The tour will make a Las Vegas stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday, Aug. 28.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. PT at axs.com. Each ticket purchased online for the U.S. shows comes with a CD copy of their new album, according to a news release.
The Smiths' Johnny Marr will join the tour as an opener.
The Killers are set to release their sixth studio album on May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.