LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just in time for the holidays, Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will premiere at The Smith Center with ten festive performances.
The musical based on the classic Dr. Seuss book will bring all your favorite characters to life on the stage inside Reynolds Hall from Nov. 26-Dec. 1. There will be a sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.
Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason’s music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.
Ticket prices begin at $30. They can be purchased by clicking here.
