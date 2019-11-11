LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The D is closing its showroom after more than a decade of shows and entertainment.
The D has released a statement that says the closure is due to a major redesign and expansion of The D’s second floor.
Ivory Star Productions has presented its shows in the showroom including Marriage Can Be Murder, Adam London’s Laughternoon, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Defending the Caveman, and Jokesters Comedy Club. All will be leaving the D Las Vegas.
The last performance date for all shows will be January 5, 2020.
“I’d like to thank Ivory Star and all involved for the terrific productions they’ve brought to our showroom over the years,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of the D Las Vegas. “They have been fantastic business partners and have entertained thousands of Las Vegas visitors at the D. I wish them well and am sure they’ll find a new home very soon, where they’ll continue their legacy of great entertainment.”
Ivory Star Productions is grateful for the support the D Las Vegas has given since the takeover of the property and wishes them continued success.
“Ending a long-standing relationship is never easy, especially when we are on an upward trajectory, but I am thankful that we have had a space to create and experiment,” Ivory Star Productions CEO John Bentham says. “I am proud of the award-winning shows we have but more than that, from our box office team to our casts and crew, I am honored to have worked alongside so many incredible and dedicated individuals that have entrusted me with their livelihoods. I look forward to the next chapter.”
So far, there's no official word where the shows will relocate.
