LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary rock band Black Crowes is bringing its reunion tour to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday, Sept. 15.
The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson will herald the 30-year anniversary of their landmark quintuple platinum debut album Shake Your Money Maker with a world tour.
The Black Crowes, which Melody Maker proclaimed as "the most Rock n' Roll Rock n' Roll band in the world" will be playing their debut album in its entirety plus all the hits from the band's illustrious catalogue. The ever-volatile Robinson brothers have not played a show since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again.
Rich Robinson says, "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."
Ticket prices range from $35 to $139.50 and can be purchased by clicking here.
