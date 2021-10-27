LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bachelor Nation, rejoice! "The Bachelor Live On Stage" is heading to Las Vegas.
According to a news release, dubbed the "ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party," "The Bachelor Live On Stage" will make a stop at the Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas on April 29, 2022.
Organizers say the show is a "wildly fun, flirtatious and interactive evening" hosted by former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, who is also host of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and was most recently seen in the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise.
The tour will feature men from recent seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise as the on-stage Bachelor; cast members to be announced at a later date, the release notes.
Organizers say that "the live show fits an entire season of The Bachelor drama into one evening, as the audience and on-stage participants will leave the theater feeling like they just spent an evening at the mansion."
“I hope the audience will feel that unique energy, positivity, hope and connection (fingers crossed) that I felt when I joined Bachelor Nation,” said host Becca Kufrin. “I can’t wait to get back out on the road again.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at thesmithcenter.com.
For more information, visit bachelorliveonstage.com
