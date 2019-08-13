LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Get ready to go back medieval times with the 26th Annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park happening October 11-13.
For more than two decades, the three-day outdoor festival has brought more than 35,000 locals and visitors together for a weekend full of authentic medieval fun.
The festival brings arts, crafts and entertainment to Sunset Park. Visitors can walk through villages and wear costumes worn back in the Renaissance era. They can also enjoy live music, shows, games and food.
The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $18 per day in advance for adults ($20 day of event) and $8 per day in advance for seniors ages 60 and older and children ages six to 12 ($10 day of event). Children five and younger are free. Three-day passes can be purchased in advance for $35 for adults and $18 for children ages six to 12 and seniors ages 60 and older. The Royalty Package includes three-day admission with unlimited re-entry, an event T-shirt and an 18x24 commemorative poster. Three-day passes and advance tickets are available through www.lvrenfair.com. The box office will be open at the festival starting at 9 a.m. daily during the fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.