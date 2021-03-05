LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 35 Cinema on Fremont Street is the only theater in the world that is a film-only revival house currently open.
The 35 Cinema has a 35 mm film projector in the theater, which makes it the only one in the world that still has that.
"I've been trying to do this for 20-plus years," said John Lohmann, owner of The 35 Cinema. "It's just something that I've always wanted to do...bring the classics back to the theater on film."
Visitors can actually see the mechanics of the projector that is positioned right behind them in the theater.
You can watch classics like "Alien" and "The Shining" shown in their original film format. That's something Lohmann hopes will bring a sense of nostalgia for the theater's guests.
Lohmann says he also plans to have special appearances from actors, directors and crew members of classic films stop by on occasion for Q&A sessions from the audience.
You can buy tickets at The 35 Cinema box office located inside The Nerd at 450 E. Fremont St. #250 at or online by clicking here.
