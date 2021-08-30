LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson residents longing for Texas Roadhouse's famous rolls and cinnamon butter will soon have a shorter drive to satisfy their craving.
The eatery is set to open a new location in the St. Rose Square shopping center in Henderson.
According to the restaurant's website, the eatery will be located at 3531 St. Rose Parkway, near St. Rose Parkway and Amigo.
The restaurant is expected to open in November, according to the website.
Currently, Texas Roadhouse only has one location in Southern Nevada, which is located in North Las Vegas.
