LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Terry Fator's popular Christmas show is returning to the Las Vegas strip.
"A Very Terry Christmas" will play at Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel and Casino.
The holiday themed shows will celebrate the season with Fator and his cast of characters performing your favorite Christmas classics as well as original songs written by Fator.
Performances will run from Nov. 26, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022.
Tickets start at $34.95 and are on sale now. You can buy them online by clicking here.
