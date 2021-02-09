LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator will take part in the virtual 6th Annual B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation Awareness Gala.
MORE spoke with Fator about the night and its significance.
He said it was a no-brainer to get involved saying, “to be able to help victims of sex trafficking and these young ladies up the age of 25 to be rescued and help rebuild their lives. I think that it’s something we can be involved in.”
The "Rising From the Ashes" virtual event will have in-home parties on February 13 at 7 p.m.
The online fundraising event will also include pre-recorded performances by Clint Holmes, Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns, The Righteous Brothers’ Bucky Heard, The David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra, magician Murray SawChuck, Las Vegas singer/songwriter Janien Valentine, Las Vegas Circus Girls’ Miah Green, Action Comedian and entertainer Jeff Civillico.
The event will be emceed by American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards official preshow host Jaymes Vaughan and feature this year's honoree, survivor and Mrs. Brazil Cristiane Mersch.
There are still tickets available by visiting SheroFoundation.org.
