LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sugar Factory is opening another location in Las Vegas, but this one will be unlike any other in the city.
The new Sugar Factory American Brasserie will be three stories when it opens at Harmon Corner later this summer.
The eatery will include indoor and outdoor seating, a goblet bar, a candy store and a candy dots rock climbing wall.
The outdoor patio will overlook the Vegas Strip and the inside will feature a gold staircase and carousel bar with LED screens.
“Las Vegas is where Sugar Factory first originated and we couldn’t be happier to be opening in a new reimagined location that is centrally located on The Strip,” said Charissa Davidovici, owner. “From our photo op walls to our staff, every element at Sugar Factory is designed to give guests a memorable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”
Sugar Factory’s new Las Vegas location will be located at the Harmon Corner, 3717 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
No opening date has been announced yet.
