LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary rock band Styx is returning to Las Vegas for a two-night limited engagement.
The band will perform some of their biggest hits on stage on September 25 and 26 at the Venetian Theatre. Showtimes are 8 p.m.
The band released a statement saying they can't wait to get back to performing and seeing their fans in person.
Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, April 2, 2021. They can be purchased online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.