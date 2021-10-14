LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary rock band Styx will kick off their 50th anniversary with a limited engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
Styx will perform five shows inside The Venetian Theatre held on January 28 and 29 and February 2, 4 and 5, 2022.
Styx will also be joined by special guest Nancy Wilson of the band Heart.
Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can purchase them by clicking here.
