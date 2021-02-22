LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With many couples looking to tie the knot in 2021, including MORE’s Alyssa Deitsch, she wanted to know how to obtain a marriage license during the pandemic, as times are different.
MORE spoke to Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya to get some answers. You can get your marriage license as soon as one year in advance.
To begin, go to mlic.vegas – that way you can take your time registering and so you spend less time at the marriage license bureau itself.
This is great for both locals and tourists alike as you are less rushed and worried around the wedding itself. To get your marriage license, both partners need to be there with a valid form of government ID and it costs lucky $77.
Once married, your officiant has up to 10 days to file your marriage license.
