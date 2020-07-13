'Star Wars' keeps sending in the clones with 'The Bad Batch' series for Disney+

Disney+ continues to send in the clones, announcing a new animated series, "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," spun out from the successful "Clone Wars" franchise that recently concluded its run.
Scheduled for 2021, the latest show focuses on the experimental clones known as the Bad Batch, which were introduced in "The Clone Wars." The story will be set during "the immediate aftermath of the Clone War," with members of the group using their unique skills as mercenaries.
The series will again be overseen by Dave Filoni, who has guided Lucasfilm's animation efforts -- including "Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" -- in addition to branching out into live-action as one of the executive producers of "The Mandalorian."
Disney has heavily leveraged the "Star Wars" franchise to help power its streaming service, launching the series with "The Mandalorian" last November. Ewan McGregor will also reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in another live-action show.
The projects come in addition to planned "Star Wars" movies from director Taika Waititi and the addition of Stars Wars attractions at the studio's theme parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.