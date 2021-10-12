LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Google Trends data shows that over that past 30 days, the Squid Game costume was the most popular in the United States, including in Nevada.
Witch costumes are the most popular across the board at 19 states, but due to the population of the states "Squid Game" is popular in, including New York and California, it takes the title.
Other popular costumes across the country include Cruella De Ville, princess, Harley Quinn, clown, and dinosaur.
To read the full report, visit: fathermag.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.