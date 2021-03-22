LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Spiegelworld's Atomic Saloon Show is returning to the Strip on May 5.
After a year-long pause for the pandemic, the wild West-themed variety show is returning to the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort for shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The show will admit 108 guests per show, in accordance with state and local health directives to limit capacity to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Cabaret table seating will be provided, and VIP booth options are available.
“We successfully blazed a trail by reopening ABSINTHE last October and we have continued to refine our protocols to make the experience of seeing one of our shows as safe as possible for our performers, staff and guests while not compromising the show’s punch,” said Ross Mollison, Impresario Extraordinaire of Spiegelworld.
Tickets are $149 and on sale at the Spiegelworld website. VIP booths are $2,000 per booth for parties up to four.
