LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Spiegelworld's Opium show is scheduled to reopen at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on September 24, the company announced Tuesday.
Tickets are on sale starting at $99 here.
"Passengers for the Starship OPM 73 can finally return on board with adult-only in-flight entertainment once again performed by the ridiculously talented crew including Rob the Robot, Lieutenant Harriet, Nurse Chardonnay and Chip the fresh cadet," the company said in a release.
Spiegelworld is also taking over the restaurant space next to their theater. Plans for the space are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
The show will be happening 10 times per week, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.