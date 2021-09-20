LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular variety show paused since the pandemic began will return on Friday.
Opium at the Cosmopolitan will return with ten shows a week. The adults-only showcase features acrobats, dancers and comedy during a make-believe ride through space on the Starship OPM 73.
The production comes from Spiegelworld, the same company behind Absinthe and Atomic Saloon, which already made their return.
Opium will run Wednesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 702-534-3419.
