LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Entertainment group Spiegelworld is set to open its first-ever dining and cocktail concept on the Las Vegas Strip.
The group, which is behind shows such as "Absinthe" and "Opium," will debut its restaurant concept, Superfrico, this fall at the Cosmopolitan.
According to a news release, dubbed "Italian American Psychedelic," the cuisine "honors the recipes and traditions passed down by generations of Sicilian family cooks while taking fearless detours with ingredients and techniques."
With the theater for "Opium" right next door, Spiegelworld says diners will be able to catch a glimpse as performers come and go from their dressing rooms to the stage.
According to the release, Superfrico will open its doors on Sept. 24, which Spiegelworld notes is the same date "Opium" returns to the stage. Reservations can be made now at Superfrico.com.
