LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Spiegelworld has debuted its first-ever restaurant concept Superfrico.
It's located right next to Spiegelworld's Opium theater at The Cosmopolitan. The inside is filled with art, entertainment, suprises and is described as having a "house party atmosphere."
It also has themed bars, lounges and dining rooms:
- The Artery: Housing a filled-to-the-rafters art collection of every medium and bathed in technicolor, The Artery dining room presents a first-of-its-kind curation of Italian American Psychedelic cuisine.
- The Studio: Sit down for dinner or lounge at the bar for a cocktail or a meal while the house DJ drives the party music engine with an eclectic vinyl record collection.
- The Ski Lodge: Vegas’ first aprés-ski cocktail bar, complete with a round-the-clock roaring fire and a picture window overlooking the world’s finest winter skiing destinations.
- The Bottle-O: House-blended and bottled cocktail flasks and a selection of superior small-batch beverages are available to enjoy onsite or on the go at The Strip’s most spirited gift shop.
Guests can also expect a menu with a wide range of pizza along with Sicilian style recipes.
Unique cocktails also include "Penguins Take Manhattan" and creative martinis.
Superfrico is open Wednesday to Sunday, and reservations can be made at Superfrico.com.
