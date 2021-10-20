LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Convention is coming! Organizers have announced special guests who will make an appearance at the first "Game of Thrones" fan convention next year in Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the convention will reunite "Game of Thrones" series stars and fan favorites Alfie Allen ("Theon Greyjoy"), Jack Gleeson ("Joffrey Baratheon"), Kristofer Hivju ("Tormund Giantsbane"), Kristian Nairn ("Hodor"), Daniel Portman ("Podrick Payne"), Gemma Whelan ("Yara Greyjoy"), and Isaac Hempstead Wright ("Bran Stark").
The "Game of Thrones" convention will be held February 18-20, 2022 at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Select ticket offerings are available for purchase convention's website, where fans can find details on ticket packages, pricing, updates on special guests, programming and more.
The event will mark the first officially licensed fan convention commemorating "Game of Thrones."
Organizers said previously that "GoT" fans can expect an "action-packed" experience with three days of programming featuring special guests, panel discussions, cosplay and trivia competitions, autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities, sales of exclusive "Game of Thrones" merchandise and more.
For more information, visit: creationent.com/got/index.html
