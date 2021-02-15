LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The future is now and the way to get your business noticed is getting more and more competitive. A new trend emerging is space marketing.
Cathy Hackl said this new trend is a great opportunity for businesses to reimagine themselves and promote their products outside of earth.
In a recent FORBES article written by Hackl, she said, “Pizza Hut became the first company in history to deliver a fresh, oven-ready vacuum-sealed Personal Pan Pizza to the International Space Station.”
She added, “It is the ideal time and ultimate moment of a lifetime to explore any and all options. Toshiba, Red Bull, Under Armour, and Estee Lauder comprise other space-minded companies seeking to promote and position their products way beyond the Earth’s atmosphere”
You can read her full article here: Space Marketing: Explore The Past, Present And Future (forbes.com)
