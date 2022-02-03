SONIC Hard Seltzer

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in a Tropical Variety Pack and a Citrus Variety Pack.(Hand-out | COOP Ale Works)

(Gray News) - After just three months in test markets, SONIC Hard Seltzer is expanding to more than half the United States.

COOP Ale Works, which partnered with SONIC to make the drinks, announced the expansion of the hard seltzer Thursday.

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. All flavors have 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar per can, are gluten free, and have a 5% ABV.

The Tropical Variety Pack includes:

  • Ocean Water
  • Melon Medly
  • Mango Guava
  • Orange Pineapple

The Citrus Variety Park includes:

  • Cherry Limeade
  • Original Limeade
  • Classic Lemonade
  • Lemon Berry

The drinks are not available at SONIC Drive-In locations.

COOP Ale Works said SONIC Hard Seltzer has become one of the top 10 fastest-selling seltzer brands nationally since its debut in test markets.

The drinks will now be available at select retailers in the following states:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut,

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

To find SONIC Hard Seltzer near you, visit the store locator here.

