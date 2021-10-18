LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson will perform at The Venetian for two nights, March 11 and 12, 2022.
The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Robinson is one of the most accomplished musicians in history, winning awards as a solo artist and as part of the group, The Miracles. Robinson has produced dozens of top forty hits, including several songs landing in the Billboard Top Ten such as "The Tears Of A Clown” and "Cruisin."
Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.
An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 19 at 10 a.m. Grazie loyalty members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, October 20 at 10 a.m.
All pre-sales will end Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.