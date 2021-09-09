LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas has partnered with the Nevada SPCA for a special giveaway opportunity.
According to a news release, fans of "Cats," the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, are asked to bring cat food to the shelter for a chance to win a four pack of front-row tickets to the show's opening night.
The release states that as part of the giveaway, from Sept. 13 through 27, the shelter will accept donations of cat food, either one case of wet food or one bag of dry food, at its 4800 West Dewey Drive location.
Donors will receive one entry to win the "CATS" tickets per the minimum requirement of a 24-count case or a 17-pound bag of dry food, according to the release. Those wanting to bring multiple cases or bags are eligible for more entries.
The Smith Center says that the opening night of "CATS" at 7:30pm on Tuesday, Oct. 12, will mark the return of the venue's Broadway Las Vegas Series.
