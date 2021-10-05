LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bacon lovers in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will soon have a new place to satisfy their cravings, as Slater's 50-50 announced it is expanding to the area.
According to the company, the new location will be located at 7511 W. Lake Mead Boulevard. The eatery will take over the space that was occupied by long-standing restaurant Osaka.
Slater's 50-50 said that the building was not initially for sale. However, their realtor helped the Joy Nakanishi Faas with the purchase of the location for Osaka Summerlin more than 20 years ago and offered to make an introduction.
"When Joy met with my wife and I, she was excited to turn over her building to young operators that reminded her of herself when she first built Osaka Summerlin," Slater's 50-50 owner Andy Kao said in an email.
According to Kao, Nakanishi Faas wanted to run through the summer and then move to Florida to retire at the start of the winter season.
Kao says that the eatery is targeting a quarter 1 opening in 2022. Similar to the restaurant's Silverado Ranch location, there will be 50 craft beers on draft with a large portion from our local Las Vegas breweries.
