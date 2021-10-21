LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thrill seekers are in for a new rush, as Six Flags in Southern California announced Thursday that it will debut a new roller coaster.
According to a news release, the coaster, dubbed Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, will mark Six Flags Magic Mountain's 20th roller coaster.
The park says that the coaster will be the "the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the plane," with riders flying "over 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories and soaring at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour."
The park added that with 20 roller coasters, it is home to the most of any theme park in the world.
Six Flags says the new Wonder Woman coaster will be located in its six-acre DC Universe area of the park, which will be expanded and remodeled to include a new restaurant and bar experience, plus retail locations featuring exclusive DC branded merchandise. This area of the park also includes "Batman" the ride and severl other DC-themed rides.
According to the release, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage "exemplifies the Super Hero’s traits of strength and speed—showcasing the legacy of Wonder Woman herself. As guests enter the ride queue, influenced by Greek architecture and featuring tropical landscaping, they will be immersed in the story of her life and how she obtained her super powers. Riders will join forces with Wonder Woman in the fight for truth, justice, and equality, to embark on an incredible journey of heroic feats, propelling through dives, banks, rolls, and turns designed to challenge the bravest of thrill seekers."
The park provided the following key features of the new coaster:
- Themed entrance portal and queue inspired by the hidden island of Themyscira;
- Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each sitting one rider per row along the monorail track;
- 3,300 feet of single-rail, I-beam track;
- Tension-building ascent up a towering, 131-foot lift hill;
- Reaching speeds up to 58 mph;
- Intense elements including a steep, 87-degree first drop and overbanked cutback; and
- Three dramatic inversions including a 180-degree stall, raven dive, and zero-gravity roll.
“This is an historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty, WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage. Not only is this a record-breaking single-rail coaster, it brings Six Flags Magic Mountain’s coaster count to an unprecedented twenty, the most in the world,” said Park President Don McCoy. “Our partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment makes this accomplishment even more exciting, as we integrate the legacy of an iconic DC Super Hero into the theming of the ride. Additionally, we are creating a more innovative guest experience by redesigning one of our most popular areas, DC UNIVERSE, which will become the home of WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage,” added McCoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.