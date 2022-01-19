LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak have announced their exclusive residency, An Evening with Silk Sonic at Park MGM.
The show will feature songs and hits like, "Leave the Door Open" and "Skate" off Silk Sonic's album that also shares the same title of their Vegas show.
The residency kicks off Feb. 25 followed by 12 more performances at the Dolby Live theater through April 2.
Here's the scheduled performances that all start at 9 p.m.
· February 25 – 26
· March 2, 4 – 5, 16, 18 – 19, 23, 25 – 26, 31
· April 2
Tickets start at $125 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
