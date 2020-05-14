LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The authorized biopic about the life-story of Vegas sensations Siegfried & Roy, who also serve as Executive Producers, will continue on schedule despite the recent passing of Roy Horn from complications of COVID-19.
The film will focus on the performing duo's success and life together. Writers confirm the script is in its final stage and pre-production will begin once it's completed.
The project has been in development with Siegfried & Roy and film company UFA Fiction for more than two years. It will be distributed as a feature film in theaters and expanded to a limited series for television.
“Roy and I worked closely with Nico and Bully to tell the story of our life together, on and off stage,” said Siegfried Fischbacher. “This will be our personal and emotional journey that could only be told as we looked back over how the connection between us built our career and led to our achievements. Now that Roy is gone, this movie will be the ultimate tribute to the truly special person Roy was not just to me but to our audiences and fans.”
"Ever since I saw my first Siegfried & Roy show in the early nineties at The Mirage in Las Vegas, I was spellbound.“ said the film's director Michael Bully Herbig.“Telling the story of these two exceptional artists to a large audience makes me very happy and is proof that dreams do come true, like Roy used to say. I am very grateful for their trust.“
No release date has been announced yet.
