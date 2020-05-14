Las Vegas entertainers Siegfried & Roy, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, right, hold four baby white lions at the Cincinnati Zoo, Thursday, April 26, 2001, in Cincinnati. The four cubs were born April 1 to two white lions loaned to the Cincinnati Zoo in 1998 by Siegfried & Roy. The cubs will be on display this summer at the zoo. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)