LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Trying to lose weight after the pandemic is on the minds of many, these days.
In MORE’s health report, health experts recommend selecting diets that provide long-term benefits.
The Mediterranean Diet can help prevent heart attacks and strokes. It allows for the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, extra virgin olive oil and lean protein including fish and chicken.
The Dash diet can reduce blood pressure because it’s high in potassium and calcium, also low in fat and sodium.
The Mind diet blends both the Mediterranean and Dash diets together and reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s and Dementia by about 53%.
